How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- TV: FloHoops
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 42.4% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 41.8% the Seawolves' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Norfolk State has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.8% from the field.
- The Seawolves are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 106th.
- The Spartans' 74.3 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 70.4 the Seawolves allow.
- Norfolk State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Norfolk State put up more points at home (82 per game) than away (70.6) last season.
- At home, the Spartans gave up 61.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.
- At home, Norfolk State drained 8.3 triples per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged away (5.6). Norfolk State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than away (30.2%).
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|William & Mary
|W 96-62
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/1/2023
|@ VCU
|W 63-60
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Illinois State
|W 64-58
|Redbird Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/18/2023
|Southern Virginia
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
