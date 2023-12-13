The Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: FloHoops

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 42.4% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 41.8% the Seawolves' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Norfolk State has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.8% from the field.

The Seawolves are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 106th.

The Spartans' 74.3 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 70.4 the Seawolves allow.

Norfolk State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Norfolk State put up more points at home (82 per game) than away (70.6) last season.

At home, the Spartans gave up 61.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.

At home, Norfolk State drained 8.3 triples per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged away (5.6). Norfolk State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than away (30.2%).

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule