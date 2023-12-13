Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in New Kent Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in New Kent, Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New Kent, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grafton High School at New Kent High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: New Kent, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
