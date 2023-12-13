How to Watch Longwood vs. Milwaukee on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Longwood Lancers (10-1) aim to build on a 10-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Longwood vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Longwood Stats Insights
- This season, the Lancers have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Longwood shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Lancers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 190th.
- The 80.9 points per game the Lancers put up are just 3.7 more points than the Panthers give up (77.2).
- Longwood is 7-0 when scoring more than 77.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Longwood Home & Away Comparison
- Longwood posts 84.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 74.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Lancers are allowing 2.6 fewer points per game (59.7) than on the road (62.3).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Longwood has played better when playing at home this season, sinking 7.6 treys per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 28.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Morgan State
|W 88-54
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/9/2023
|@ Delaware State
|W 62-61
|Memorial Hall Gym
|12/11/2023
|Gallaudet
|W 92-61
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/17/2023
|VMI
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/20/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.