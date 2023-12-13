Wednesday's contest between the Longwood Lancers (10-1) and the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena has a projected final score of 77-69 based on our computer prediction, with Longwood coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 77, Milwaukee 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Longwood vs. Milwaukee

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-7.5)

Longwood (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Milwaukee has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Longwood is 5-3-0. Both the Panthers and the Lancers are 5-3-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers have a +223 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.3 points per game. They're putting up 80.9 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and are allowing 60.6 per outing to rank eighth in college basketball.

Longwood prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 15.3 boards. It collects 43 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.7.

Longwood connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (277th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 33.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.4%.

Longwood has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.8 (250th in college basketball) while forcing 14.4 (60th in college basketball).

