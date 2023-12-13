How to Watch the Liberty vs. Radford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Radford Highlanders (2-8) will attempt to stop an eight-game losing stretch when visiting the Liberty Lady Flames (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Liberty Arena. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Liberty vs. Radford Scoring Comparison
- The Highlanders' 54.2 points per game are 16.8 fewer points than the 71 the Flames give up to opponents.
- Liberty's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 54.2 points.
- The Flames put up 62.9 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 66.6 the Highlanders give up.
- Liberty is 3-2 when scoring more than 66.6 points.
- When Radford gives up fewer than 62.9 points, it is 2-1.
- This year the Flames are shooting 41.1% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Highlanders give up.
- The Highlanders make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 2.4% lower than the Flames' defensive field-goal percentage.
Liberty Leaders
- Bella Smuda: 13.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 54.9 FG%
- Emma Hess: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)
- Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
- Jordan Hodges: 6.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)
- Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
Liberty Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|JMU
|W 67-53
|Liberty Arena
|12/4/2023
|Towson
|L 73-70
|Liberty Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ NC State
|L 80-67
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/13/2023
|Radford
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
|12/20/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Liberty Arena
