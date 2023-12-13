The Radford Highlanders (2-6) meet the Liberty Lady Flames (2-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Liberty Arena. This clash will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.

Liberty vs. Radford Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Liberty Players to Watch

Bella Smuda: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Emma Hess: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Hodges: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Asia Boone: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jordan Bailey: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Radford Players to Watch

