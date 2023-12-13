Wednesday's game features the Liberty Lady Flames (3-7) and the Radford Highlanders (2-8) facing off at Liberty Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-53 win for heavily favored Liberty according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 13.

In their last time out, the Flames lost 80-67 to NC State on Sunday.

Liberty vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Liberty vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 75, Radford 53

Liberty Schedule Analysis

The Flames' best victory this season came against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 102) in our computer rankings. The Flames brought home the 84-81 win on the road on November 10.

The Flames have the most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (five).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Liberty is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

The Flames have two losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.

Liberty 2023-24 Best Wins

84-81 on the road over SFA (No. 102) on November 10

67-53 at home over JMU (No. 108) on December 1

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 13.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 54.9 FG%

13.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 54.9 FG% Emma Hess: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58) Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Jordan Hodges: 6.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

6.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames average 62.9 points per game (235th in college basketball) while allowing 71 per contest (290th in college basketball). They have a -81 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

