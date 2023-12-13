Jordan Poole and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be facing the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 146-101 loss versus the 76ers, Poole had 11 points.

With prop bets available for Poole, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.7 17.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.4 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.0 PRA -- 22.5 22.7 PR -- 19.2 19.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.6



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Pelicans

Poole has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 5.9 per game, which account for 15.5% and 12.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Poole is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Poole's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 14th in possessions per game with 105.7.

The Pelicans are the 18th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 113.9 points per game.

The Pelicans concede 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

The Pelicans give up 27.6 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Pelicans are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

Jordan Poole vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 29 21 5 2 2 1 1 3/3/2023 34 18 2 7 0 0 1 11/21/2022 27 26 0 0 2 1 1 11/4/2022 38 20 0 9 3 0 2

