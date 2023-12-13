The Washington Wizards, with Deni Avdija, face the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Avdija produced nine points and six rebounds in a 146-101 loss versus the 76ers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Avdija's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.0 10.7 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 5.4 Assists 4.5 3.9 4.0 PRA -- 21.4 20.1 PR -- 17.5 16.1 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Avdija's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Pelicans

Avdija is responsible for attempting 10.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.2 per game.

He's connected on 1.0 threes per game, or 8.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Avdija's Wizards average 105.7 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 101.8 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans are the 18th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 113.9 points per game.

Conceding 44.9 rebounds per contest, the Pelicans are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 27.6 assists per contest, the Pelicans are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pelicans concede 13.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Deni Avdija vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 27 15 9 1 1 0 2 1/9/2023 22 4 4 3 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.