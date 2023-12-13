The Washington Wizards, Daniel Gafford included, face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gafford, in his last game (December 8 loss against the Nets), produced three points and two blocks.

We're going to examine Gafford's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.9 11.2 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 7.2 Assists -- 1.7 2.2 PRA -- 18.8 20.6 PR -- 17.1 18.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Gafford's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Pelicans

Gafford is responsible for attempting 5.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.1 per game.

Gafford's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 14th in possessions per game with 105.7.

The Pelicans allow 113.9 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 44.9 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 27.6 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Daniel Gafford vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 29 21 12 2 0 5 1 1/9/2023 23 13 4 2 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.