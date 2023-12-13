Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Charlottesville, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charlottesville, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waynesboro High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
