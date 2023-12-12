VMI vs. Radford: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 12
The Radford Highlanders (7-4) are heavily favored (by 14.5 points) to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the VMI Keydets (2-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 143.5.
VMI vs. Radford Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Radford, Virginia
- Venue: Dedmon Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Radford
|-14.5
|143.5
Keydets Betting Records & Stats
- VMI has played five games this season that finished with a point total over 143.5 points.
- VMI has a 144.6-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.1 more points than this game's total.
- VMI has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- VMI has been posted as the underdog eight times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
- The Keydets have not won as an underdog of +850 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that VMI has a 10.5% chance of pulling out a win.
VMI vs. Radford Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Radford
|6
|66.7%
|76
|147.7
|68.4
|141.3
|141.8
|VMI
|5
|62.5%
|71.7
|147.7
|72.9
|141.3
|147
Additional VMI Insights & Trends
- The Keydets' 71.7 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 68.4 the Highlanders give up.
- VMI is 1-4 against the spread and 2-5 overall when it scores more than 68.4 points.
VMI vs. Radford Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Radford
|6-3-0
|0-0
|7-2-0
|VMI
|3-5-0
|1-1
|3-5-0
VMI vs. Radford Home/Away Splits
|Radford
|VMI
|4-0
|Home Record
|2-2
|0-4
|Away Record
|0-4
|1-1-0
|Home ATS Record
|0-2-0
|3-1-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-2-0
|87
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.8
|65.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60
|2-0-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|1-3-0
