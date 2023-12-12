VMI vs. Radford December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Radford Highlanders (5-3) play the VMI Keydets (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
VMI vs. Radford Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
VMI Players to Watch
- Kenyon Giles: 16.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- DaQuan Smith: 13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Justin Archer: 8.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bryan Antoine: 9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Truth Harris: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Radford Players to Watch
VMI vs. Radford Stat Comparison
|Radford Rank
|Radford AVG
|VMI AVG
|VMI Rank
|176th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|75.7
|172nd
|111th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|221st
|103rd
|35.5
|Rebounds
|38.4
|34th
|233rd
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|99th
|146th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.3
|195th
|275th
|11.5
|Assists
|12.9
|201st
|246th
|12.9
|Turnovers
|14.1
|315th
