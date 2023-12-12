The Radford Highlanders (5-3) play the VMI Keydets (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

VMI vs. Radford Game Information

VMI Players to Watch

  • Kenyon Giles: 16.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • DaQuan Smith: 13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Justin Archer: 8.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bryan Antoine: 9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Truth Harris: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Radford Players to Watch

VMI vs. Radford Stat Comparison

Radford Rank Radford AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank
176th 75.5 Points Scored 75.7 172nd
111th 67.1 Points Allowed 72.9 221st
103rd 35.5 Rebounds 38.4 34th
233rd 8.4 Off. Rebounds 10.3 99th
146th 7.8 3pt Made 7.3 195th
275th 11.5 Assists 12.9 201st
246th 12.9 Turnovers 14.1 315th

