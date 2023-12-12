The VMI Keydets (2-8) will try to break a six-game road losing streak at the Radford Highlanders (7-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Radford vs. VMI matchup in this article.

VMI vs. Radford Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VMI vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

VMI vs. Radford Betting Trends

VMI has covered three times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Keydets have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Radford has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Highlanders' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.