How to Watch VMI vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The VMI Keydets (2-8) will try to stop a six-game road skid when taking on the Radford Highlanders (7-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Dedmon Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
VMI vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
VMI Stats Insights
- The Keydets' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have given up to their opponents (40.0%).
- This season, VMI has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.0% from the field.
- The Keydets are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders sit at 185th.
- The Keydets score just 3.3 more points per game (71.7) than the Highlanders allow their opponents to score (68.4).
- When it scores more than 68.4 points, VMI is 2-5.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
VMI Home & Away Comparison
- At home VMI is scoring 81.8 points per game, 21.8 more than it is averaging away (60.0).
- The Keydets allow 67.0 points per game at home, and 74.5 on the road.
- At home, VMI drains 11.0 3-pointers per game, 5.7 more than it averages on the road (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.6%) than away (29.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
VMI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Navy
|L 67-47
|Navy Alumni Hall
|12/2/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 75-71
|Cameron Hall
|12/9/2023
|American
|L 77-69
|Cameron Hall
|12/12/2023
|@ Radford
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/22/2023
|Penn State-New Kensington
|-
|Cameron Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.