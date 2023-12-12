Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Lexington, Virginia today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lexington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rockbridge County High School at Broadway High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Broadway, VA
  • Conference: Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.