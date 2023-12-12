Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Chesterfield, Virginia today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chesterfield, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Guardian Christian Academy at The New Community School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Richmond, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Matoaca High School at Petersburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Petersburg, VA
  • Conference: Central
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.