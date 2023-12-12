Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesterfield Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Chesterfield, Virginia today? We've got the information.
Chesterfield, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Guardian Christian Academy at The New Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Richmond, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Matoaca High School at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Petersburg, VA
- Conference: Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
