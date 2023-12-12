If you live in Buchanan, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Buchanan, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grundy High School at Lebanon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lebanon, VA

Lebanon, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hurley High School at Richlands High School