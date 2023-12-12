Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Accomack Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Accomack, Virginia today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Accomack, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Worcester Prep School at Arcadia High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Oak Hall, VA
- Conference: Eastern Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salisbury Christian School at Nandua High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Onley, VA
- Conference: Eastern Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.