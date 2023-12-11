Wells Fargo Center is where the Philadelphia 76ers (14-7) and Washington Wizards (3-18) will go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Kyle Kuzma is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH, MNMT

Wizards' Last Game

The Wizards lost their previous game to the Nets, 124-97, on Friday. Kuzma was their top scorer with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 17 3 2 0 0 1 Deni Avdija 15 7 4 1 2 1 Tyus Jones 14 2 3 1 1 0

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma's averages for the season are 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists, making 47.3% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Deni Avdija's averages on the season are 12.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, making 52.6% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.

The Wizards get 17.0 points per game from Jordan Poole, plus 2.7 boards and 3.4 assists.

Tyus Jones provides the Wizards 11.4 points, 2.8 boards and 5.0 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

The Wizards receive 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Daniel Gafford.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 21.8 5.4 6.4 0.4 0.8 2.1 Daniel Gafford 11.2 7.2 2.2 0.7 1.9 0.0 Tyus Jones 13.4 2.9 5.1 1.0 0.3 0.9 Deni Avdija 11.6 5.2 3.9 0.4 0.5 0.7 Jordan Poole 16.2 2.4 2.7 0.8 0.1 1.5

