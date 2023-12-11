The Washington Wizards (3-18) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (14-7) after losing three straight road games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 48.4% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 46.8% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Washington has a 2-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.8% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at seventh.

The Wizards put up just 2.5 more points per game (116.3) than the 76ers give up (113.8).

Washington is 2-12 when it scores more than 113.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards are not as good offensively, putting up 114.5 points per game, compared to 117.4 on the road. It's the same story defensively, giving up 126.9 points per game at home, compared to 124.4 away.

At home Washington is giving up 126.9 points per game, 2.5 more than it is on the road (124.4).

At home the Wizards are collecting 28.4 assists per game, 0.9 more than away (27.5).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Injuries