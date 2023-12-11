Wizards vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - December 11
The Washington Wizards (3-18) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Philadelphia 76ers (14-7) on Monday, December 11 at Wells Fargo Center, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Wizards are coming off of a 124-97 loss to the Nets in their last outing on Friday. Kyle Kuzma totaled 17 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Wizards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Delon Wright
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|5.0
|2.5
|4.4
|Ryan Rollins
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|4.0
|1.3
|1.3
|Johnny Davis
|SG
|Out
|Calf
|3.1
|1.4
|0.4
|Landry Shamet
|SG
|Out
|Rib
|8.3
|1.4
|1.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: De'Anthony Melton: Questionable (Illness)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBCS-PH and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.