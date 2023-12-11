The Washington Wizards (3-18) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Philadelphia 76ers (14-7) on Monday, December 11 at Wells Fargo Center, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards are coming off of a 124-97 loss to the Nets in their last outing on Friday. Kyle Kuzma totaled 17 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Wizards.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5.0 2.5 4.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out Knee 4.0 1.3 1.3 Johnny Davis SG Out Calf 3.1 1.4 0.4 Landry Shamet SG Out Rib 8.3 1.4 1.5

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: De'Anthony Melton: Questionable (Illness)

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

