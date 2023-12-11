On Monday, December 11, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, the Washington Wizards (3-18) will be trying to halt a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Philadelphia 76ers (14-7). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and MNMT.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Wizards vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and MNMT

NBCS-PH and MNMT Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wizards vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info

Wizards vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (scoring 120.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 113.8 per outing to rank 18th in the NBA) and have a +149 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards have a -190 scoring differential, falling short by 9.0 points per game. They're putting up 116.3 points per game, 10th in the league, and are giving up 125.3 per contest to rank 30th in the NBA.

These teams rack up a combined 237.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These teams give up a combined 239.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Washington is 10-11-0 ATS this season.

Wizards and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - 76ers +1400 +600 -

