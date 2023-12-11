The VCU Rams (6-1) face the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

VCU vs. Delaware Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other VCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Players to Watch

Sarah Te-Biasu: 15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Mykel Parham: 4.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

4.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Mary-Anna Asare: 10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jennifer Ezeh: 6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Delaware Players to Watch

Te-Biasu: 15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Lewis-Eutsey: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Parham: 4.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

4.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Asare: 10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Ezeh: 6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.