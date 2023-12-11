The Stony Brook Seawolves (5-1) play the Longwood Lancers (1-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Longwood vs. Stony Brook Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Longwood Players to Watch

Khari Clark: 15.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Sherese Pittman: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Gigi Gonzalez: 13.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Shamarla King: 8.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Victoria Keenan: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Stony Brook Players to Watch

