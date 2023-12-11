Jordan Poole plus his Washington Wizards teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 8, Poole produced eight points in a 124-97 loss versus the Nets.

With prop bets available for Poole, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.0 17.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.9 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.0 PRA -- 23.1 23.7 PR -- 19.7 20.7 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Poole's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jordan Poole Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Poole has made 6.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 13.1% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 14.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Poole's opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 12th in possessions per game with 105.6.

The 76ers concede 113.8 points per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are 22nd in the league, allowing 27.1 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are ranked 13th in the NBA, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jordan Poole vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 32 23 1 2 3 0 1 11/6/2023 31 23 1 6 4 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.