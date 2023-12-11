Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Fairfax, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Christian School at Park View High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Sterling, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falls Church High School at Annandale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Annandale, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.