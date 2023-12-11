Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Botetourt County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Botetourt County, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Botetourt County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waynesboro High School at James River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Buchanan, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.