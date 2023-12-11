Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Bedford County, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Bedford County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Temple Christian School at Timberlake Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Forest, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
