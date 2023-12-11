Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alexandria, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alexandria, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edison High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
