Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Alexandria County, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alexandria County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edison High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.