The Washington Wizards (3-18) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (14-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs on NBCS-PH and MNMT.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and MNMT

NBCS-PH and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 128 - Wizards 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 11.5)

76ers (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-17.6)

76ers (-17.6) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Under (242.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.1

The Wizards (10-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 19.1% less often than the 76ers (14-7-0) this year.

As an 11.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Philadelphia is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 2-1 ATS record Washington racks up as an 11.5-point underdog.

Philadelphia's games have gone over the total 71.4% of the time this season (15 out of 21), which is more often than Washington's games have (13 out of 21).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the 76ers are 13-3, while the Wizards are 2-17 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards Performance Insights

Offensively the Wizards are the 10th-ranked squad in the league (116.3 points per game). On defense they are the worst (125.3 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Washington is worst in the NBA in rebounds (38.8 per game) and worst in rebounds conceded (49.8).

At 27.9 assists per game, the Wizards are fifth-best in the league.

In 2023-24, Washington is 17th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.5 per game) and 10th in turnovers forced (14).

In 2023-24, the Wizards are 18th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.9 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (34.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.