Sunday's game that pits the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) versus the Radford Highlanders (2-7) at Cassell Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-50 in favor of Virginia Tech, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Hokies earned a 98-50 win over LIU.

Virginia Tech vs. Radford Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 80, Radford 50

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the Hokies registered their signature win of the season, a 59-58 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 100 team (No. 58), according to our computer rankings.

The Hokies have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

Virginia Tech has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (four).

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 58) on November 24

76-70 over Tulane (No. 171) on November 25

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 213) on November 20

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 255) on November 6

105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 294) on November 16

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 22.4 PTS, 11.3 REB, 2.4 BLK, 56.9 FG%

22.4 PTS, 11.3 REB, 2.4 BLK, 56.9 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 8.4 AST, 43.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

17.1 PTS, 8.4 AST, 43.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63) Cayla King: 9.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

9.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64) Matilda Ekh: 9.1 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

9.1 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Rose Micheaux: 4.8 PTS, 56.3 FG%

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies have a +162 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.2 points per game. They're putting up 80.5 points per game to rank 35th in college basketball and are allowing 60.3 per contest to rank 118th in college basketball.

