The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) will hope to stop a seven-game road slide when taking on the VCU Rams (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Braves have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

VCU has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.

The Rams are the 220th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Braves rank 301st.

The Rams score 15.8 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Braves give up (85.1).

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

VCU put up 73 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.3 more points than it averaged in road games (68.7).

In 2022-23, the Rams ceded 61.2 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 65.5.

VCU averaged 6.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in away games (5.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% at home and 34.9% in road games.

VCU Upcoming Schedule