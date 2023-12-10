Sunday's contest between the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (9-0) and Liberty Lady Flames (3-6) at Reynolds Coliseum has a projected final score of 80-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored NC State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Flames' most recent outing on Monday ended in a 73-70 loss to Towson.

Liberty vs. NC State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Liberty vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 80, Liberty 56

Other CUSA Predictions

Liberty Schedule Analysis

The Flames notched their signature win of the season on December 1, when they defeated the James Madison Dukes, who rank No. 106 in our computer rankings, 67-53.

The Flames have the most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (four).

Liberty has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Wolfpack are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Liberty 2023-24 Best Wins

67-53 at home over JMU (No. 106) on December 1

84-81 on the road over SFA (No. 107) on November 10

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 13.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 BLK, 53.7 FG%

13.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 BLK, 53.7 FG% Emma Hess: 12.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.6 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52)

12.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.6 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52) Asia Boone: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Jordan Hodges: 7.0 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

7.0 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.0 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames are being outscored by 7.6 points per game, with a -68 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.4 points per game (247th in college basketball), and give up 70.0 per outing (282nd in college basketball).

