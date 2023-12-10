The Washington Capitals, including Evgeny Kuznetsov, will be in action Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Kuznetsov are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Kuznetsov has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 18:12 on the ice per game.

Kuznetsov has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kuznetsov has registered a point in a game nine times this season over 21 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Kuznetsov has an assist in five of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Kuznetsov hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Kuznetsov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-26).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 21 Games 2 11 Points 2 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

