Dylan Strome will be among those in action Sunday when his Washington Capitals play the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Looking to bet on Strome's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Dylan Strome vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome has averaged 17:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In Strome's 24 games played this season he's scored in seven of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In nine of 24 games this year, Strome has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Strome has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 24 games played.

Strome has an implied probability of 52.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Strome going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Strome Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -26 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 24 Games 2 13 Points 3 10 Goals 0 3 Assists 3

