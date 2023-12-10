The Washington Capitals (13-8-3) host the Chicago Blackhawks (9-16-1) at United Center on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+, with each team heading into the game following a vistory. The Capitals knocked off the New York Rangers 4-0 in their last game, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-155) Blackhawks (+125) 6 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have put together a 6-2 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Washington has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Capitals a 60.8% chance to win.

Washington's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals nine times.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 58 (31st) Goals 63 (30th) 69 (7th) Goals Allowed 89 (23rd) 6 (32nd) Power Play Goals 9 (29th) 16 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (23rd)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 5-4-1 overall.

In its past 10 games, Washington hit the over five times.

The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Capitals have scored 0.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Capitals are ranked 31st in the league with 58 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.

The Capitals are ranked seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 69 total goals (2.9 per game).

The team is ranked 23rd in goal differential at -11.

