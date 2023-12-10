Capitals vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 10
The Washington Capitals (13-8-3) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (9-16-1) at United Center on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Capitals are coming off a 4-0 triumph over the New York Rangers, while the Blackhawks defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 in their most recent outing.
The Capitals' offense has scored 25 goals during their last 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 31 goals. They have registered 29 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored three goals (10.3%). They are 5-4-1 in those games.
Capitals vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Blackhawks 4, Capitals 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+125)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals have finished 3-3-6 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 13-8-3.
- In the eight games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-1-2 record (good for 12 points).
- In the four games this season the Capitals recorded only one goal, they lost every time.
- Washington has taken nine points from the five games this season when it scored a pair of goals (4-0-1 record).
- The Capitals are 9-0-2 in the 11 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 20 points).
- In the four games when Washington has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered five points after finishing 2-1-1.
- In the eight games when it outshot its opponent, Washington is 3-3-2 (eight points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents 15 times, and went 9-5-1 (19 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|30th
|2.42
|Goals Scored
|2.42
|30th
|10th
|2.88
|Goals Allowed
|3.42
|25th
|29th
|27.8
|Shots
|27.3
|31st
|20th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|33
|28th
|32nd
|8.57%
|Power Play %
|10.98%
|29th
|20th
|78.08%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.19%
|23rd
Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
