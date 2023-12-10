Sunday's NHL action includes the Washington Capitals (13-8-3) visiting the Chicago Blackhawks (9-16-1) at United Center. The Blackhawks are underdogs (+125 on the moneyline) against the Capitals (-155) ahead of the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago has played 16 games this season with more than 6 goals.

The Capitals have won 75.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (6-2).

The Blackhawks have claimed an upset victory in eight, or 32.0%, of the 25 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Washington is 2-1 when playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Chicago has won seven of its 23 games when it is the underdog by +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 3-7 5-5-0 6 2.5 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.5 3.1 3 10.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 4-5-1 6.4 2.3 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.3 3.3 3 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

