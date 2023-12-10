The Washington Capitals (13-8-3) will visit the Chicago Blackhawks (9-16-1) on Sunday, with both teams coming off a win in their last game.

You can see the Capitals look to take down the Blackhawks on NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Capitals vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have given up 69 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Capitals' 58 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 25 goals over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % John Carlson 24 1 14 15 36 19 - Alexander Ovechkin 24 5 10 15 12 9 0% Tom Wilson 24 9 6 15 18 19 27.8% Dylan Strome 24 10 3 13 7 16 53.7% Connor McMichael 24 5 6 11 5 8 35.6%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have given up 89 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 63 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 23 goals over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players