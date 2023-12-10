Going into a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (9-16-1), the Washington Capitals (13-8-3) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10 at United Center.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip
Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Luke Philp C Out Achilles
Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin
Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee
Ryan Donato C Questionable Illness
Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body
Samuel Savoie C Out Leg

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: United Center

Capitals Season Insights

  • The Capitals' 58 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • They have the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -11.

Blackhawks Season Insights

  • With 63 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
  • Chicago's total of 89 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -26, they are 31st in the league.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Capitals (-155) Blackhawks (+125) 6

