Going into a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (9-16-1), the Washington Capitals (13-8-3) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10 at United Center.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Ryan Donato C Questionable Illness Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Samuel Savoie C Out Leg

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals' 58 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

They have the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -11.

Blackhawks Season Insights

With 63 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

Chicago's total of 89 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 24th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -26, they are 31st in the league.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-155) Blackhawks (+125) 6

