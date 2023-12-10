A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 at AT&T Stadium, where they'll face Daron Bland and the Dallas Cowboys defense. For more stats and analysis on the Eagles receivers' matchup against the Cowboys' pass defense, see below.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: NBC

A.J. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys 158.4 13.2 5 26 11.43

A.J. Brown vs. Daron Bland Insights

A.J. Brown & the Eagles' Offense

A.J. Brown has registered 81 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,164 (97 yards per game). He's been targeted 118 times and has seven touchdowns.

Through the air, Philadelphia's passing attacks ranks 13th in the NFL with 2,828 passing yards (235.7 per game) and 12th with 19 passing touchdowns.

The Eagles' offensive attack has been very effective this season, as it ranks fourth in the league with 329 total points (27.4 per game).

Philadelphia, which is averaging 33.8 pass attempts per game, ranks 20th in the league.

In the red zone, the Eagles have made 41 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 22nd in the league. They throw the ball 33.6% of the time in the red zone.

Daron Bland & the Cowboys' Defense

Daron Bland has a team-high eight interceptions to go along with 54 tackles, one TFL, and 14 passes defended.

In the air, Dallas has conceded 2,173 passing yards, or 181.1 per game -- that's the fifth-lowest total in the league.

The Cowboys are allowing the fourth-fewest points in the NFL, 18.3 per game.

Dallas has given up more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A.J. Brown vs. Daron Bland Advanced Stats

A.J. Brown Daron Bland Rec. Targets 118 69 Def. Targets Receptions 81 14 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14.4 42 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1164 54 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 97 4.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 394 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 8 Interceptions

