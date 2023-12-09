The American Eagles (3-3) will play the VMI Keydets (2-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cameron Hall. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

VMI vs. American Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other VMI Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VMI Players to Watch

Taeshaud Jackson: 7.6 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.6 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Koree Cotton: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Brennan Watkins: 13.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyran Cook: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Stephen Olowoniyi: 8.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

American Players to Watch

Jackson: 7.6 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.6 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Cotton: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Watkins: 13.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Cook: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Olowoniyi: 8.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VMI vs. American Stat Comparison

VMI Rank VMI AVG American AVG American Rank 175th 75.7 Points Scored 72.5 225th 216th 72.9 Points Allowed 74.8 266th 39th 38.4 Rebounds 30.7 281st 105th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 9.7 140th 189th 7.3 3pt Made 9.3 50th 206th 12.9 Assists 15.0 93rd 316th 14.1 Turnovers 10.2 65th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.