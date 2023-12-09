The American Eagles (4-6) will try to stop a five-game road skid when squaring off against the VMI Keydets (2-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cameron Hall, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

VMI vs. American Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

This season, the Keydets have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 48.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

VMI is 2-0 when it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.

The Keydets are the 37th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 250th.

The Keydets score only 2.7 fewer points per game (72.0) than the Eagles give up (74.7).

When VMI scores more than 74.7 points, it is 2-2.

VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

VMI averaged 73.2 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 64.5 points per contest.

The Keydets surrendered 72.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.5 away from home.

When playing at home, VMI averaged 1.3 more three-pointers per game (10.2) than in away games (8.9). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to away from home (33.8%).

VMI Upcoming Schedule