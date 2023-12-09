The Valparaiso Beacons (4-5) are heavy underdogs (by 20.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The over/under is 141.5 in the matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia Tech -20.5 141.5

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 141.5 points five times.

Virginia Tech has an average point total of 143.0 in its games this year, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Hokies have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Virginia Tech has had less success against the spread than Valparaiso this season, sporting an ATS record of 4-5-0, as opposed to the 5-3-0 mark of Valparaiso.

Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia Tech 5 55.6% 74.4 144.2 68.6 138.5 143.3 Valparaiso 3 37.5% 69.8 144.2 69.9 138.5 143.9

Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends

The Hokies score 74.4 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 69.9 the Beacons give up.

Virginia Tech is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia Tech 4-5-0 1-1 4-5-0 Valparaiso 5-3-0 1-0 2-6-0

Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Tech Valparaiso 13-4 Home Record 8-7 2-9 Away Record 2-12 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

