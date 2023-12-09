How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-5) will be looking to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: The CW
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Virginia Tech is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Beacons are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hokies sit at 291st.
- The Hokies average just 4.5 more points per game (74.4) than the Beacons give up (69.9).
- Virginia Tech is 5-1 when scoring more than 69.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia Tech averaged 77.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Hokies played better in home games last season, surrendering 65.9 points per game, compared to 75.5 away from home.
- Looking at three-pointers, Virginia Tech fared better at home last season, averaging 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 84-50
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 74-57
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|American
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.