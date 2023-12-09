Will T.J. Oshie Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 9?
Can we count on T.J. Oshie lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals match up against the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Oshie stats and insights
- In one of 17 games this season, Oshie scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.
- Oshie has zero points on the power play.
- Oshie's shooting percentage is 3.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Oshie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:45
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|17:51
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:28
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|23:04
|Home
|W 3-1
Capitals vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
