Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Scott County, Virginia. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rye Cove High School at Thomas Walker High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 8
- Location: Ewing, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rye Cove High School at Red Bird Christian School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Ewing, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ridge High School at Gate City High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Gate City, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.