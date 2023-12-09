Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rockingham County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Rockingham County, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Rockingham County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spotswood High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Winchester, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
